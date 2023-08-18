In-person absentee voting for runoffs begins today
Circuit clerk offices will be open from 8 a.m. to noon for in-person absentee voting today (Saturday) for primary election runoffs.
The last day to vote in-person absentee is Aug. 26. Circuit clerk offices will be open from 8:00 a.m. to noon. Absentee voting also is available during normal weekday work hours. The runoff election will be Aug. 29.
All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Aug. 29 and received by county circuit clerk offices within five business days in order to count.
Three races in Jones County will be on the ballot:
• Greg "Red" Dickerson and Kim Knight will seek the Republican nod for Circuit Clerk. The two are scheduled to debate on Tuesday on The Buck Naked Truth podcast;
• Incumbent Johnny Burnett will take on George N. Walters in the Republican runoff for Jones County Beat 1 Supervisor;
• Beat 4 incumbent Supervisor David Scruggs will take on Joey Bradshaw in the GOP runoff.
