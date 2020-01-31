Businesses and residents affected by tornadoes and severe weather on Dec. 17 can apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration at the Laurel Train Depot for through Thursday, Feb. 13.
Administrator Jovita Carranza made the loans available in response to a letter from Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves received on Jan. 23 requesting a disaster declaration by the SBA. The declaration covers Jones County as well as Jasper, Wayne, Smith, Covington, Forrest, Jasper and Perry counties.
“The SBA is strongly committed to providing the people of Mississippi with the most effective and customer-focused response possible to assist businesses of all sizes, homeowners and renters with federal disaster loans,” Carranza said. “Getting businesses and communities up and running after a disaster is our highest priority at SBA.”
SBA’s customer service representatives will be available at the Disaster Loan Outreach Center to answer questions about the disaster loan program and help individuals complete their applications.
The center is located at the Laurel Train Depot and will be open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. The center will be closed next weekend (Feb. 8-9) and the last day of operation will be from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.