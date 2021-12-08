An expectant mother and her unborn child died Tuesday evening on Highway 15 between Philadelphia and Union just south of County Road 438.
Kobie Wesley, 20, of Philadelphia, a Southeastern Baptist College basketball player, was traveling northbound in a 2016 Toyota Camry on Highway 15 when she lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree. Both Wesley and her unborn child died at the scene. Wesley was approximately 32 weeks pregnant at the time of the crash.
Wesley’s mother Ashley Wesley posted to Facebook that she is “beyond hurt, and those that know me I hurt but bounce back quickly,” she wrote. “But this..... this is not something I will not ever bounce back from! MY BABY GIRLS! I JUST WANT Y'ALL BACK!”
The Southeaster Baptist College Athletics Department stated that it is deeply saddened by the loss of Wesley.
"Kobie was an exceptional young woman who had a smile that could brighten any room," SBC stated. "We offer our condolences and prayers to the family during this time as they deal with this tragic loss."
Wesley’s two passengers, Haily Jefferson and Jerinell Jefferson received "moderate" injuries and were transported to Choctaw Health Center in Philadelphia, according to Mississippi Highway Patrol.
None of the vehicle’s occupants had seatbelts on at the time of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
