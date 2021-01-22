The Laurel Police Department is warning the public of a scam that’s being attempted in our area.
LPD has received reports of a scam in which residents receive an automated phone call about a fraudulent use of their credit card. The number appears to be a City of Laurel phone number.
“The City of Laurel is not involved in these calls and citizens are encouraged to hang up the phone,” LPD Chief Tommy Cox said in a news release.
The purpose of the release is to “prevent citizens from falling prey to this scam, as it appears that they are currently calling numbers in our area.”
Anyone with information about criminal activity can contact LPD or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
