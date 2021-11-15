The Laurel Police Department is warning the public of a phone scam that’s targeted local men who used a dating website.
On Friday, the LPD began to receive complaints regarding a series of phone scams, Chief Tommy Cox said in a press release. The complainants, all of whom were men, advised that they began conversing with an individual they believed to be a woman through the use of the dating website OkCupid.
After exchanging messages and photos with the person, they then received a phone call from a man who would inform them that they were the father of the woman they had been speaking with and that she is a juvenile.
The caller then proceeded to make demands for various amounts of money in order to prevent him from pursuing child-related sex crime charges. The number on caller ID shows up as the LPD’s number. The people calling are not associated with the LPD, Cox said.
The purpose of this release is to prevent citizens falling prey to this scam as it appears that they are currently calling numbers in our area, Cox said.
For more information or to report criminal activity, call the LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP &867).
