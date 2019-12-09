A woman and her child were taken to the hospital after falling beneath a tractor-trailer in the annual Sertoma Christmas Parade in Laurel Saturday, according to eyewitnesses.
Todd Ellzey, a twice-weekly host of the Supertalk radio show, said a child of 4 or 5 years old attempted to throw a piece of candy from the Myrick Panthers float when an incline in the road caused her to topple and roll under the truck. Her mother, Kim Schwan, fell with her when a hay bail they were sitting on rolled off due to a shift in weight. Ellzey said the two were about one foot from the truck’s axle before they were pulled out.
In a recent Facebook post, Schwan stated she has no broken bones and that her child was running around as if the incident hadn’t happened. Schwan was given staples for a gash to her head and she was badly bruised, she wrote.
“They wouldn’t let me wash everything out of my hair until tonight due to the staples in my head, that alone was an obstacle,” she wrote. “I’m still in shock and keep replaying it. I’m slowly moving but by the mercy and grace of God I’m moving and at home.”
The parade was halted for about 15 minutes at 11 a.m.Responders who were participants in the parade were quick to the scene. Shady Grove Fire and Rescue, Calhoun Fire and Rescue, Powers Fire and Rescue, Mississippi Highway Patrol, the Laurel Police Department, the Jones County Sheriff’s Office and EMServ all assisted.
