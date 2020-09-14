The Jones County School District will close its schools early today (Tuesday ) — elementary schools will release at 1:30 p.m. and grades 7-12 will release at 12:30 p.m. All after-school programs will be canceled. Updates will be sent out via the district’s emergency alert system. A decision will be made for Wednesday based on the aftermath of the storm. The district stated in a press release it anticipates a 2-hour delay or possible closure Wednesday.
The Laurel School District will close Oak Park and Mason elementary schools at noon, Laurel Upper Elementary and Laurel Magnet schools at 12:15 p.m., Laurel Middle School at 12:30 p.m. and Laurel High School at 12:45 p.m. The district stated it will make a decision for Wednesday or this afternoon. Information will be conveyed via social media.
All Jones College locations, including county centers, will remain open today (Tuesday) until 4 p.m. at which time all Jones College classes will shift to a virtual online format.
Classes will remain online through Wednesday. The dorms and dining hall on the main campus in Ellisville will remain open. Classes will resume the hybrid on-campus meeting options on Thursday.
Jones College campus operations will close at 4 p.m. on today. All services and offices will shift to a virtual, work-from-home format Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Normal campus operations will resume Thursday.
The Prometric Testing Center, located within the Advanced Technology Center in Ellisville, will remain open for scheduled testing on Wednesday.
The college plans to resume all regular operations on Thursday.
