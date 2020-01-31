An Ellisviille man who was accused of breaking into South Jones and stealing money has been arrested.
Tyrese Dovonte Blanks, 19, was charged with commercial burglary after breaking into South Jones High School, Sgt. J.D. Carter said. He was seen on surveillance video trying to get into different rooms, according to the incident report, and he broke a window into the office area of the cafeteria and got $210 from a filing cabinet.
School officials reportedly recognized Blanks as a former student at the school. When Investigator Rueben Bishop arrested Blanks at his Elm Street home, with the assistance of Ellisville police. He was reportedly wearing a jacket that had also been reported stolen from the school.
He made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Friday and his bond was revoked because he was out on an aggravated assault charge out of Lumberton, Carter said.
In a separate incident, 30-year-old Aaron Lee Mann was charged with grand larceny after being caught in a stolen truck and trying to steal a car with two other men on Paulding Road, according to the incident report. Mann is being held on $5,000 bond and charges were pending on his passengers, 30-year-old Marvin Anthony Pruitt and 32-year-old James Walter Rayner.
In another case, 28-year-old Justin Agee was charged with aggravated assault after turning himself in at the JCSD. He is accused of shooting Seneca Keyes in the foot in the Hebron area about two weeks ago, Sgt. Jake Driskell of the JCSD said.
