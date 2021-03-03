A Jones County school bus got a love tap from a flatbed truck at on Highway 84 East and Keahey Gore Road just before 8 a.m. Wednesday while students were inside — but no injuries were reported and the bus’ damage appeared minimal. Students were offloaded to another bus and taken on to school after the accident report was completed. Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded.
(Photo by Jack Hammett)
(0) comments
