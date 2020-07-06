LFD, 16 VFDs battle massive blaze that destroys Wisner Building; magnet school unharmed
Leo Brown was sworn in as chief of the Laurel Fire Department last week. This weekend, he was thrown right into the fire.
A massive blaze destroyed the Wisner Building, which was part of the Jones Junior High School, despite the efforts of on- and off-duty LFD firefighters and volunteers from at least 16 departments in Jones County on Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Memories went up in flames for many of them and residents who drove by or stopped and watched as the fire, embers and plumes of black smoke rose into the midnight sky, which was illuminated by a full moon from above and an orange glow from below.
Brown was among those who had good times inside those burning walls. He went to eighth and ninth grade at the school from 1978-80.
“I had woodshop and my first cabinetry class in that building,” Brown said. “We had PE and played basketball in there, and there was the band hall … There were a lot of memories for a lot of people in there. A lot of the guys on the job here went to school there.”
Fourth of July fireworks are believed to be the cause, Brown said, but the state fire marshal is scheduled to come investigate today (Tuesday), which is standard procedure when a school, church or similar building burns. There is an ordinance against shooting fireworks inside the city limits. Residents said they had called to complain about that activity earlier in the evening.
Police Chief Tommy Cox said there are always numerous complaints of fireworks “all over town” during certain holiday periods. It’s virtually impossible to catch violators and those calls aren’t as high of a priority as more pressing matters officers are often dealing with, he said.
The building was only being used for storage now. The main building, which houses The Laurel Magnet School of the Arts on the 5th Avenue side, appeared to be unaffected, school district spokeswoman Lacey Slay said.
“Over the years, you learn to expect something around the Fourth of July every year, but it’s usually just a grassfire or something like that caused by fireworks,” said Brown, who has been with the LFD since 1993.
The call for the fire went out just after 11 p.m., as the Independence Day holiday was winding down. It appeared that the fire started at the front of the Kingston Street side, between 3rd and 4th avenues, Brown said. The bleachers area of the old gym was engulfed in flames when the first firefighters arrived.
“When the first units got there, they were told that people had been shooting fireworks earlier and there were casings all around,” he said. “We believe that’s what it was based on what we were told and what we saw.”
The building had a lot of broken windows, so fireworks could have gotten inside, “smoldered and then caught on fire,” Brown said.
Firefighters began attacking the fire from the exterior immediately and went inside to try to attack flames, but after determining that no one was inside and that the second floor had “burned in two,” Brown pulled everyone out of the building to fight the fire.
The canopy of oaks that line the building are picturesque, but they were a burden when it came to reaching the fire on the upper floor from above.
“The trees hindered our initial attack with the ladder truck,” Brown said.
Powers Fire & Rescue arrived with its ladder truck and sprayed down on the flames from the back side of the building while firefighters from all over the county worked with the LFD to extinguish the blaze. The county also brought its spray-foam trailer to attack the fire. Calhoun VFD sat in to cover the city’s other fire calls while the LFD was fighting the big fire.
“We appreciate everything that everyone did to help us out,” Brown said. “We called the volunteers because we needed the manpower, and they really responded.”
Along with Calhoun and Powers, volunteers from Boggy, Glade, Shady Grove, Southwest Jones, South Jones, Sandersville, Sharon, Rustin, M&M, Union, Hebron, Johnson, Ovett and Soso responded. School district resource officers also responded along with the Laurel Police Department, Jones County Sheriff's Department and EMServ ambulance. No injuries were reported.
“We are thankful for the dedicated firefighters who worked extremely hard to extinguish the blaze,” said Slay, who was also on the scene.
Some firefighters and apparatus were still on the scene at the 6 a.m. shift change on Sunday and remained there until 10 or so. Fire trucks continued to drive by to do periodic checks after that to extinguish any hot spots that flared up, Brown said.
“I can’t say enough about the volunteers and the off-duty guys that came in to help,” Brown said. “We really appreciate all of them.”
The Wisner Building was named for Frank Wisner, a businessman who served on the Laurel school board for many years. The building housed the cafeteria for Jones Junior High and George S. Gardiner High School. The basketball team practiced and played games in the gym there and it hosted sock hops, proms and graduation ceremonies, as well as community concerts and even the Miss Mississippi one year, former Mayor Susan Vincent said. There were plans to possibly renovate the building with an updated sound system and use it as a performing arts center, she said.
The school had major damage in a fire in 2008 that was believed to be a result of electrical problems.
In April, a fire in the gymnasium of the old Nora Davis Magnet School on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive started during a thunderstorm and was being investigated as an arson, law enforcement and fire officials said. It was the only building that wasn’t damaged when a tornado struck the school in mid-December and many items from the other buildings were being stored there, Slay said.
