County gets 'B'; Laurel gets 'F'
•
The Jones County School District and the Laurel School District each had an A-rated elementary school. But the rest of their results were very different.
For the second consecutive year, Glade Elementary received an A, as did Laurel Magnet School of the Arts, formerly Nora Davis Elementary. Seven of the other eight Jones County schools earned a B, along with the entire school district. Northeast Jones was the only county school with a C.
But the other three Laurel elementary schools received a D, while Laurel High and Laurel Middle both got an F, as did the district. Laurel was the only district in the Pine Belt to get a failing grade.
Only 19 of the state’s 145 school districts received an F while 31 received an A. There were 35 districts that got a B and 35 got a C.
A total of 196 of the state’s 877 schools (22 percent) received an A while only 77 (8.8 percent) received an F.
The Mississippi Statewide Accountability System assigns a performance rating of A, B, C, D, and F for each school and district based on student achievement, individual student growth, graduation rate and participation rate.
Statewide assessments are used to measure proficiency and growth in proficiency for students in grades 3-8 and high school students taking end-of-course subject area assessments in Algebra I, English II, Biology and U.S. History. Schools and districts are expected to have an assessment participation rate of 95 percent or greater.
The Mississippi Department of Education released unofficial statewide accountability results this week. Statewide, the ratings show continued growth by schools and districts. In the 2018-2019 school year, 69.7 percent of school districts received a “C” rating or higher while 73.5 percent of schools have met that threshold.
“Mississippi schools and districts are achieving at higher levels each year, and their grades demonstrate how well they are serving the children in their classrooms,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. “I am extremely proud of our students and their families and every teacher, staff member, and leader who work hard every day in our schools and districts across the state. Together, families, communities and educators are preparing students to be successful in college, the workforce, and life.”
The Office of District and School Performance provides state, district and school level accountability measures on an annual basis. These data measures are used to help stakeholders make decisions regarding areas of improvement and need within the state education system.
