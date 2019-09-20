Students and teachers from Laurel Magnet School of the Arts took to the streets Wednesday to celebrate their recent designation as an A-rated school. Led by the Laurel High School marching band and LMSA Principal Dr. Kiana Pendleton, the students paraded around school in celebration of their accomplishment. Laurel Magnet School of the Arts (formerly Nora Davis Magnet) has been a Mississippi Arts Commission Whole Schools Initiative school since 1999, a Model School for the Arts since 2003 and is one of only two Exemplar Model schools in the state. This initiative expands regular classroom instruction to include visual and performing arts as a creative and engaging learning tool across the entire curriculum. (Photo by Lacey Walters Slay)