A parent who made a passionate plea to supervisors about school security earlier this month returned to the latest meeting with reinforcements.
Sherman Smith told the Board of Supervisors that he did what they suggested at the first meeting of September and went before the Jones County School District board to talk about the issue. He said they were in agreement with a plan to place a deputy at each school, as were sheriff candidates Joe Berlin and Macon Davis.
Superintendent Tommy Parker came to the supervisors’ meeting, too, and told that board that his board would pledge $400,000 per year toward putting a deputy at every school.
Parker also confirmed that the initial cost would be $1.2 million — so each deputy would have a patrol car and other necessary equipment — and $697,000 each subsequent year.
“If you, the county board, can give up $800,000, you can make this happen,” Smith said. “I’m doing all I can to bring us together. Let’s talk about this, figure it out.”
Supervisors didn’t shoot down the idea, but there may be a problem with allocating the money, Supervisor Barry Saul said.
“Can we legally dedicate funds to the Jones County School District … with money collected from the taxpayers of the City of Laurel?” he asked.
Chief Financial Officer Charles Miller said that could present a problem.
“We would have to afford the Laurel School District the same thing,” Miller said.
The problem with the county school district is that it is “property poor,” Parker said. To compare, he pointed out that Lamar County has $950 million in assessed property value while Jones County has about $300 million. School districts operate on roughly 60 percent of the budget, the bulk of which is provided by property taxes.
That’s why a county like Jones “benefits greatly” when the Mississippi Adequate Education Program is fully funded, he said. When it’s not, “it costs us about $3.2 million,” Parker said.
“Only one other school district (Lincoln) spends less per student than we do,” he said, noting that Jones spends about $8,000 per student compared with the state average of $10,200.
“We are making an effort,” Parker said. “We’ve had school resource officers since 1995, so we were ahead of the game on that, but they are only at the high schools and middle schools. That’s where we’re prone to have problems. We’re doing all we can afford at the present time.”
Smith is concerned about the vulnerability of elementary schools, especially those that are some distance away from those resource officers or municipal police, such as Moselle, North Jones, West Jones and Glade.
“Priorities are one thing we’ve got to get straight,” he said. “If a school was shot up tomorrow, how much would it cost? How are other (districts) around here doing it?”
Parker said that the sheriff”s department has been “very generous” in providing a “presence” at schools when asked, “but the first line of defense is the people at the school. They see and hear things.”
Smith said that’s what he hoped for in having deputies at each school “build relationships with the kids” so they can possibly find out information to prevent bad things from happening.
“You can’t be blamed for trying,” he told the supervisors. “I’m asking for your help.”
Supervisor Johnny Burnett said they could try to find a grant to assist with the cost.
“We’ll do our best,” he said. “There are certain things we can do, and certain things we can’t.”
When Smith asked if he was going to work with Parker and the school board, Burnett said, “We can’t just instantly do things. We have rules … but I’m very concerned.”
Supervisors then moved on to talk about security in county buildings.
“Would school security be before security for yourselves?” Smith asked.
Saul noted that the discussion was about “general security for public buildings” that has been an ongoing topic.
“We took it upon ourselves to fund and supply courts with security — justice court, youth court, chancery court, the courthouses,” Saul said, adding that the District Attorney’s office has two certified law enforcement officers who can cover the tax assessor’s office. “We’re certain those things are going to be required in the future. It’s coming.”
In another matter, the board acknowledged an order setting the salaries of several circuit court officials — Community Service Director Gerald Parrish ($62,400), Assistant Community Service Director Roshanda Gavin ($43,808), administrator Deborah Wade ($61,400), law clerk Brett Pickle ($52,110) and Drug Court case manager Kenyada Smith ($32,000).
The board also unanimously OK’d utility permit applications for AT&T to do work along Northeast Drive, Reid Road, Woodlands Drive and Timber Ridge Road.
