Laurel schools to have staggered class schedules
•
The Laurel School District will reopen with a hybrid learning model that will have children in class two days per week, the school board announced at its Tuesday meeting.
At its regular meeting that day, the Laurel School District Board of Trustees approved the recommendation to use a staggered schedule in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Students will continue online learning the other three days. Staff, faculty and students will wear masks, physically distance themselves and have temperatures checked at entrances.
Superintendent Dr. Toy Watts said children learn best when inside the classroom. There will be challenges this year, she said, but parents must work with the district to give students the best opportunities amid the pandemic threat.
“Please know that this plan is subject to change at any point throughout the school year as we receive guidance from state and federal officials,” she said. “We thank everyone for their patience as we work through these new processes, and we appreciate every member of our Tornado family.”
In a detailed document for the 2020-21 recovery plan, the district notes a vaccine for COVID-19 may not be available for another six to nine months. Meanwhile, students and staff will be encouraged to keep their hands clean with hand sanitizer placed in classrooms, cafeteria entrances, buses, restrooms and facilities’ entrances. Teachers will give brief talking points at the beginning of class each week on hygiene, covering coughs and what to do when sick.
Employees are also being asked to up their cleaning efforts by wiping down surfaces and keyboards and frequently cleaning classrooms.
As for visitors, none will be allowed during the school day. Students will be spaced out during recess with no more than 10 in a group.
The Jones County School District announced on July 10 its plan to reopen Aug. 7, except kindergarten, which will begin Aug. 24. Superintendent Tommy Parker said the district is reopening while in keeping with suggestions from health departments and the Mississippi Department of Education.
“There is no substitute for the in-person interactions of students with a highly effective teacher,” he said.
Kindergarten through sixth grade will be in class from 7:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., and seventh grade and up will be in class from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Students, staff and visitors will be screened before entering buildings.
Universities
plan to reopen
William Carey University and the University of Southern Mississippi will move forward with plans to reopen, the schools announced Tuesday. They’ll each reopen Aug. 24 and Aug. 17, respectively.
WCU president Tommy King referred to the ubiquitous “new normal,” saying the school will prioritize the safety of students and staff.
“We look forward to our students returning, but their welfare is paramount in our minds and hearts,” he said. “Our priority is to keep their progress toward degree completion on schedule. We will make whatever adjustments are necessary to assure that opportunity and to protect the health and safety of both students and employees.”
WCU staff, faculty and students must complete an online health screening each day before entering campus. Most dorms will be single occupancy. Both universities will use hybrid learning, and USM’s larger classes with upward of 50 students will take place virtually.
Jones College had already announced its plan to reopen, with its fall semester to begin Aug. 10 and end on Nov. 2o.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.