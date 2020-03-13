Spring-break trips to Disney, D.C. stopped, coast convention canceled
There won’t be a spring break for the janitorial staffs at local schools. They’ll be doing some heavy-duty spring cleaning and travel schedules will be cut back when students return.
Those are just a couple of the steps that are being taken to help prevent the spread of coronavirus on local campuses.
“Thank goodness we are out for spring break next week,” Superintendent Tommy Parker of the Jones County School District said. “That gives us some time to see how it goes and to work on a plan.”
Choral groups from Northeast Jones, South Jones and West Jones were scheduled to perform at Disney World next week, but the Orlando, Fla. theme park shut down, so that was canceled. The WJ group left Tuesday night but was returning Sunday, Parker said. The History Honor Society of South Jones was scheduled to go to Washington D.C., but that trip was postponed until June. The Junior Beta Convention, which was scheduled for next week on the coast, was canceled.
Had they all been able to go, there was talk of possibly quarantining students and teachers when school started back, Parker said.
School-sponsored trips are likely over for the spring, he said.
“We’ve canceled all non-essential travel (for school officials and students) and field trips for April and May,” he said, adding that money will be refunded for those who had paid already.
That plan could be revisited if the virus is contained, Parker said.
Parker met with administrative staff on Tuesday and discussed some steps to stop the spread of the sickness.
“We’re not having any assembly programs and not meeting in big numbers, other than when they’re eating in the cafeteria,” he said.
Those precautions are ramping up since a case was discovered nearby. With prep basketball over, most sports and activities that are in season are outdoors, which is easier to deal with.
Still, school officials are considering cutting back on those schedules.
“We may look at just playing essential games,” Parker said, referring to in-region contests. The Miss. High School Activities Association ruled Friday that its members would only play region contests.
Teachers have received lesson plans from the state Department of Education on teaching proper hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, said Lacey Slay, spokeswoman for the Laurel School District.
“Some of those recommendations include cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting frequently-touched surfaces, educating students on the proper way to cover their mouth when coughing or sneezing, and encouraging staff and students to frequently wash their hands with soap and water,” she said. “Parents are encouraged to keep their children home if they are sick, and students who come to school sick will be sent home. We will continue to follow the guidance of the Mississippi Department of Education.”
Parker said his teachers are going over those procedures with students, too, and he also encouraged those who have fever and exhibit symptoms to stay home. The janitorial staff will be there Friday afternoon after classes dismiss to begin a “deep cleaning” that will likely last through the weekend.
Door knobs, countertops, keyboards, desktops and bathrooms will be scrubbed with a heavy-duty disinfectant product.
“We’re trying to dissipate this,” he said. “We hope to be proactive, monitor the situation and make decisions based on what happens.
“There’s no indication to close schools, but we’ll evaluate that based on the severity.”
Colleges across the state are shutting down for the year and going to online classes, but that isn’t an option here, Parker said, because too many rural students don’t have access to quality Internet.
Jones College was dismissing students for spring break a day early, but Friday was still a work day for employees. Campus housing also closed on Thursday.
The plan was to return Monday, March 23, but that could change, JC officials said in a press release. Updates will be communicated through campus email, the emergency text system, the JC website and through media outlets.
At St. John’s Day School, there’s a plan for what to do while students are out and when they return, Headmaster Carolyn Stone said.
“We are deep cleaning and disinfecting while students are out,” she said. “We will have a protocol in place for students who have traveled through international airports during spring break.”
If there’s a breakout of the virus here, she said the school “will use the technical resources we have to at least guide students through some units of study.”
The timing of spring break is helpful, Laurel Christian School Headmaster Norman Rowe agreed.
“We canceled a few athletic events that were scheduled at the end of this week,” he said. “We are beginning to think through options that we might use if we are advised to cancel school. LCS will closely monitor and appropriately respond to recommendations made by local, state and national health care officials.
“At this time, we have not been advised to cancel school after spring break. Of course, that dynamic may change. It is nice to have next week to see how things develop. Spring break also gives LCS the opportunity to have classrooms and common areas cleaned and disinfected in addition to the regular cleaning.”
