Laurel will be home to the newest endeavor for the stars of “Home Town.” The town made famous on the hit HGTV series will be home to the new Scotsman Manufacturing Company. The company, based in downtown Laurel, will employ 85 people.
“My administration is committed to building a stronger economy that will benefit Laurel residents for generations to come, and we are grateful for the opportunity to partner with Scotsman Manufacturing Company to create 85 jobs that will pay above-average wages,” Gov. Tate Reeves said. “The Scotsman Manufacturing team exemplifies the pride Mississippians take in their communities and our dedication to producing some of the best products found in the country.
“On behalf of all Mississippi, we thank them for their continued investment in the Hospitality State and its people. There is no doubt that they are truly making our state a better place for all Mississippians.”
“Home Town” hosts Erin and Ben Napier, along with partners Mallorie and Jim Rasberry and Emily and Josh Nowell, are locating the wood-countertop and cutting-board manufacturing operations under the Scotsman brand. The new company will be housed in a revitalized facility near downtown Laurel. The team is “committed to American-made goods” and will wholesale its products to retailers nationwide, creating 85 jobs in a once-shuttered space near the railroad tracks.
The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for building improvements. Scotsman Manufacturing Company also has been certified for the Advantage Jobs Rebate Program, which is designated for eligible businesses that create new jobs that exceed the average annual wage of the state or county in which the company locates or expands. Mississippi Power is aiding with energy efficiency upgrades to the facility.
“The Napiers and their partners the Rasberrys and the Nowells have consistently chosen to invest back into our community,” said Jones County Economic Development Authority President Ross Tucker. “We are proud they have once again chosen to expand locally by basing their latest endeavor, Scotsman Manufacturing Company, here in Laurel. In true Napier fashion, they have chosen a distressed warehouse to revitalize and start this new venture. Jones County has certainly seen a positive impact from each project they claim, and we are confident this one will follow suit.”
Jim Rasberry said he appreciated the efforts of the local and state EDAs.
“If we are going to be serious about revitalizing small towns, then we have to be serious about creating manufacturing in those small towns,” said Rasberry, who is chairman of Scotsman Manufacturing Company.
The manufacturing sector is a top economic driver in the state, employing tens of thousands, noted Laura Hipp, interim executive director of the MDA.
“When homegrown companies stay in Mississippi to plant roots and begin creating jobs in our communities, it truly does make a statement to other companies that we are a great place to do business,” she said. “Scotsman Manufacturing will be an asset to Laurel and Jones County for many years to come, and MDA is proud to support this and future endeavors as the company brings good jobs to the area’s residents.”
Billy Thornton of Mississippi Power agreed.
“The work that the Napiers, their team and countless others have done in Laurel has helped rejuvenate, rebuild and revitalize a beautiful Mississippi city,” he said. “Scotsman Manufacturing’s impact on southeast Mississippi, from direct and indirect jobs, additional economic growth and local pride, will be immeasurable.”
The Mississippi Development Authority focuses on new business recruitment, existing business expansion, workforce training, and tourism promotion.
For more information, visit mississippi.org.
