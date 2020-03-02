Jones County pair busted for trying to illegally unload trailers
•
Two Jones County men are facing felony charges for the way they tried to unload a couple of trailers, and they weren’t being Boy Scouts.
Dakota Smith, 23 and John Landrum, 22 are both being charged with receiving stolen property for their role in selling a stolen cargo trailer and possessing one that had been reported stolen.
A 6x12 trailer that had been stolen from Herschel Sharp’s residence in Soso was seen at an Ellisville convenience store on Jan. 30. The man who was towing it told Sharp and Sgt. Brennon Chancellor that he had purchased it from Landrum earlier that day for $1,000, according to the incident report.
When deputies went to the Dyess Road residence that the man said he bought the trailer from, a Boy Scouts cargo trailer reported stolen from Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church was also discovered, investigators said.
Smith and Landrum were developed as suspects “with help from the community and through our investigation,” Investigator Stephen Graeser said. Smith was taken into custody at the end of January and sent to a 90-day drug rehab program and Landrum was taken into custody last week.
Sharp had reported the trailer stolen hours before it was found later that same day. The trailer, valued at about $2,500, contained approximately $5,000 worth of tools, some of which were missing, according to the report.
Both owners have their trailers back, but the investigation is ongoing, Graeser said.
“Going out and pulling trailers out of people’s yards to sell at 15 percent of value to keep the drugs coming … there’s not much of a future in that,” he said.
