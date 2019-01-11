South Central Regional Medical Center invites those ages 18 years of age and older to attend a comprehensive, free Community Health Fair Friday, Feb 1. The health fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at South Central Place in Laurel. Free health screenings, interactive health education booths, healthy snacks and much more will be provided to all who attend.
The screenings for individuals ages 18 and up will include:
• High blood pressure screening
• Body mass index screening
• Bone mineral density screening
• Carbon monoxide screening
• Cataract screening
• Depression/anxiety screening
• Diabetic foot screening,
• Facial sun damage screening
• Kidney disease screening
• Non-fasting blood glucose
• Non-fasting cholesterol
• PSA screening
The community health fair is being conducted as part of South Central’s Community Health program. For more information about the community health fair at South Central Place in Laurel, call 601.399.0501 or email nmccraney@scrmc.com.
