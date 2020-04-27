Medical center will reopen services today
In a cause for celebration, South Central Regional Medical Center is reopening its services as of today (Tuesday).
Chief Medical Officer Mark Horne announced that patients who had to postpone elective procedures and other nonessential hospital visits will be called to reschedule appointments. Horne said treatment areas are clean and disinfected and that staff will continue wearing personal protective equipment as the global COVID-19 pandemic wears on.
Patients will be asked to stand 6 feet apart for their safety and that of the staff.
Hospital spokeswoman Becky Collins said that 89 of 541 COVID-19 tests given at the hospital returned positive. The hospital has been tracking whether the Easter storms that caused massive damage in Jones County have caused an uptick in cases, but the consensus so far is that they haven’t. The hospital worked to get masks to aftermath volunteers, which may have mitigated spread, Collins said.
Other information, like the number of COVID-related hospitalizations at SCRMC, was not available at press time, Collins said.
As Gov. Tate Reeves relaxes lockdown restrictions, so too is the hospital.
“We have numerous patients with medical needs, some more severe than others, due to them not having open access to medical services over the last several weeks, and that is unfortunate,” Horne said. “However, there is no need to delay care any longer.”
South Central Rehabilitation Services will also open back up for physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and cardiac rehabilitation. Employees hope to reopen the Wellness Center soon, though no date has been given yet.
“We are pleased to see the pandemic has improved sufficiently to allow us to provide these necessary services to our patients,” Horne said. “The information has changed over time as we have worked through these changing conditions.”
Chief Quality Officer Teresa Camp-Rogers was recently featured on Fox News after the launch of mask-match.com, a nonprofit site working to get PPE like N-95 masks to hospital personnel.
SCRMC employees Allison Evans and Nikki McCraney started a mask drive and reached out to various organizations to make masks. Hossein “Dr. Hoss” Nasajpour, a surgeon at the hospital, organized a group at First Baptist Church to make 500 hand-sewn masks within a week, according to a press release.
That’s when Evans found mask-match.com, which got more than 2,000 masks to the hospital.
“When we were planning our response to the COVID pandemic, we knew from very early on that maintaining an adequate supply of PPE, especially masks, would be challenging,” Camp-Rogers told Fox News. “And our response to that challenge was to have a community mask drive. And as part of that community mask drive project, we happened upon, thankfully, (Mask Match).”
Camp-Rogers said 57 SCRMC employees had their homes damaged or destroyed by the pair of Easter Sunday tornadoes that devastated Jones County during the height of the pandemic.
Monday marked the first day that the state’s shelter-in-place orders had been relaxed after Gov. Tate Reeves’ decision on Friday.
In this latest executive order, the governor lays out the guidelines of the Safer at Home order to continue flattening the curve, including:
• Mississippians are encouraged to stay at home unless they need to leave for essential activities or essential travel.
• Those in the vulnerable population are instructed to continue sheltering in place to protect their health, this includes all elderly individuals (age 65 or older per CDC guidelines) and individuals with serious underlying health conditions.
• When outside of their homes, people must follow social distancing guidelines by maintaining a 6-foot distance from others and avoid groups of 10 or more.
• Social and other non-essential gatherings in groups of more than 10 people must be canceled or rescheduled.
• Certain businesses previously closed under the shelter-in-place are allowed to reopen, while following health and safety mandates recommended by the Mississippi State Department of Health. Places of amusement or entertainment, like movie theaters and museums, and businesses that cannot avoid sustained person-to-person contact, like salons or gyms, will remain closed, other than curbside pick-up or delivery.
• All businesses and non-profit organizations are encouraged to continue allowing their employees to work from home or telework to all extent possible.
• Restaurants and bars may only remain open for drive-through, curbside pick-up, and/or delivery service.
• Retail businesses are to implement reasonable measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including limiting the number of customers in their stores at one time to no greater than 50 percent of their store capacity.
