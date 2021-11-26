November is recognized as Movember.
Movember’s aim each year is to fulfill the vision of having an everlasting impact on the face of men’s health by continuing to spark conversation and spread awareness of men’s health issues each year.
Through the international Movember campaign, there has been a significant understanding of the health risks that men face and what they should do to prevent prostate and testicular cancers and mental-health-related issues.
The universal symbol for Movember is the mustache. The mustache is a great way to get people's attention. People who may not normally grow mustaches are participating during the month of November by growing one.
But, the goal is to really raise awareness for men's health issues so they will lead long and healthy lives. Movember focuses on three areas of education: prostate cancer, testicular cancer and mental health/suicide prevention.
According to the Movember organization:
- Globally, on average, 1 man dies by suicide every minute of every day.
- 1 in 8 American men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime.
- Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in men in the United States. Globally, more than 1.4 million men are diagnosed with prostate cancer each year.
- Across the country, there are more than 3.25 million men living with prostate cancer.
- Testicular cancer strikes young. It’s the most common cancer in young American men.
- At greater than 95 percent, the odds of survival for men with testicular cancer are better than good – but for some men, long-term treatment-related side effects, mean quality of life is severely compromised.
Testicular cancer
According to the American Cancer Society, most testicular cancers can be found at an early stage — when they are small and have not spread.
In some men, early testicular cancers cause symptoms that lead them to seek medical attention. Most of the time a lump on the testicle is the first symptom, or the testicle might be swollen or larger than normal. Most doctors agree that examining a man’s testicles should be part of a general physical exam during a routine checkup.
Schedule your annual exam with a family medicine healthcare provider today. To see available providers and clinics, visit scrmc.com/specialty/family-medicine/.
Prostate cancer
Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers among men and can often be treated successfully. Prostate cancer can often be found early by testing for prostate-specific antigen levels in a man’s blood. Another way to find prostate cancer is the digital rectal exam. If prostate cancer is found as a result of screening, it will probably be at an earlier, more treatable stage than if no screening were done.
Recommendations by ACS for Prostate Cancer Early Detection:
- Age 50 for men who are at average risk of prostate cancer and are expected to live at least 10 more years.
- Age 45 for men at high risk of developing prostate cancer. This includes African Americans and men who have a first-degree relative (father or brother) diagnosed with prostate cancer at an early age (younger than age 65).
- Age 40 for men at even higher risk (those with more than one first-degree relative who had prostate cancer
Schedule a PSA or DRE screening with a family medicine healthcare provider today. To see available providers and clinics, visit scrmc. com/specialty/family-medicine/.
Mental health
According to National Alliance on Mental Illness, one in five U.S. adults experience mental illness each year. Additionally, in the United States, the rate of male suicide is approximately 4 in 5 men. Trying to tell the difference between what expected behaviors are and what might be the signs of a mental illness is not easy.
There is no easy test that can let someone know if there is mental illness or if actions and thoughts might be typical behaviors of a person or the result of a physical illness.
Do not be afraid to reach out if you or someone you know needs help. Learning all you can about mental health is an important first step. South Central Regional Medical Center offers assistance with mental health through South Central Behavioral Health and Progressions. To learn more about services available locally, visit scrmc.com/services/behavioralmental-health/.
For more information about men’s health or to find a healthcare provider, visit South Central Regional Medical Center on the web at scrmc.com.
