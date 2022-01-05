South Central Regional Medical Center opened a walk-in COVID-19 testing center on Tuesday.
The facility, which is in the former Laurel Bone and Joint Clinic across South 13th Avenue from the hospital, is open every day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Testing is available daily with no appointment required. After being tested, results are posted in SCRMC’s patient portal online at scrmc.com/patient-portal/.
The Mississippi Department of Health reported Dec. 30 that it conducted 80,000 tests at its sites across the state just last week and reported more than 22,365 positive cases from Thursday through Monday. Tuesday, MSDH reported a new record for single-day case total of 6,592. The previous highest case total was on Aug. 20, 2021 when MSDH reported 5,048 new cases.
As of Jan. 1, the MSDH is reporting that 61.9 percent of COVID-19 positive cases are the Omicron variant.
