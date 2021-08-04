South Central Regional Medical Center is over 100 percent capacity in its ICU due to the rising number of COVID-19 positive patients.
“This is not just influenza or some mild respiratory illness for these patients that are hospitalized,” said Dr. Mark Horne, chief medical officer for SCRMC. “This is serious and life-threatening.”
The Delta variant continues to spread across South Mississippi with the majority of positive cases seen in unvaccinated people — about 95 percent of those hospitalized at SCRMC are unvaccinated. South Central has gone from zero in-patient COVID-19 patients one month ago to 35 COVID-19 positive patients as of Wednesday. The hospital is full and patients are still coming, Horne said.
“We’ve admitted 12 patients just in the past 24 hours,” Horne said. “We have a 13-bed Intensive Care Unit here at South Central and we now have 20 patients in our ICU. We have rooms in the ICU where we have put two patients in and we are holding five in the ER.”
As of Monday, Jones, Forrest and Lamar counties are still in the top 12 counties showing the highest number of new COVID-19 cases. For the two-week period of July 13-26, Jones County had 372 new cases. Lamar County had 409 new cases, and Forrest County 515.
The Delta variant is not just affecting older individuals, Horne said.
“The youngest patient we have in our ICU on a ventilator is 28,” Horne said. “The oldest is 69. The average age is 49. This is much different than just a few months ago back in January and February when the average age was in the 60s.”
More younger people are getting sick, needing hospitalization and needing advanced care, Horne said.
“That’s a tragedy, and it’s preventable,” Horne said.
While there are breakthrough cases of vaccinated individuals, there is more risk for severe illness among the unvaccinated.
“Those who get sickest are unvaccinated,” Horne said. “There are still breakthrough cases … So why take the vaccine? Because you will do a lot better and dramatically reduce your risk of hospitalization.”
For those who are unvaccinated or have not received the full dosage of the vaccine, Horne recommends these individuals wear masks, avoid large gatherings and social distance.
“It’s not rocket science, it’s just basic math,” Horne said. “We are trying to reduce risk.”
Jones County is following the trend in COVID-19 positive case increases. COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are up across the state due to the Delta variant. Now, emergency department visits for COVID-19 are at an all-time high for any time during the pandemic. The state is averaging more than 1,700 cases per day and more than 131 hospitalizations per day, said State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs’ 3-minute COVID-19 update for Tuesday.
“This is far exceeding our hospitals’ capacity to take care of them — again (we are) seeing additional stress upon the health-care system,” Dobbs said.
An increasing proportion of younger COVID-19 patients, especially those under 50, are being hospitalized because of COVID-19.
“With the previous part of the pandemic it was mostly older folks, but now, we are seeing more and more people who are in younger ages. And these are people who are very, very ill who are in the ICU on life support. And sadly, many of these folks might not make it out of the hospital.
Because of the rise in cases, more individuals are getting the COVID-19 vaccine. The state has more than doubled its weekly immunizations against COVID compared to a few weeks ago, Dobbs said.
“We are very excited that many Mississippians are heeding the call to protect themselves and to protect their families from this deadly Delta surge,” Dobbs said.
For more information on where to get the vaccine, visit msdh.ms.gov/.
