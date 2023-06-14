South Central Regional Medical Center announced plans to partner with multiple rural community hospitals in the Pine Belt area.
Incoming SCRMC President and CEO Gregg Gibbes said the Board of Trustees for Covington County Hospital (Collins), Magee General Hospital (Magee) and Simpson General Hospital (Mendenhall) are working with South Central’s Board of Trustees on respective administrative service agreements.
“Details of the arrangements are undergoing review, and we are looking forward to strengthening resources and relationships through the partnerships,” said George Walters, SCRMC board chairman.
The new collaborations are in association with SCRMC’s recent hiring of Gibbes, who is slated to assume the leadership role on July 1 after the retirement of longtime President and CEO Doug Higgingbotham. Gibbes is the current CEO of the three hospitals that are planning to partner with SCRMC.
“This is an exciting prospect for all four organizations,” said Magee General Hospital Board Chairman
Bennett Hubbard Jr. “These arrangements demonstrate each hospital’s investment in learning from and leaning on the strengths of the other three facilities while continuing to focus on improving care and resources in our individual communities.”
CCH Board Chairman Robert Johnson said, “This expanded network that we have already created between Covington and our neighboring hospitals in Magee and Mendenhall has worked tremendously well the past few years from both standpoints of patient care and business operations.”
“This is incredibly positive for Simpson General as well as the other hospitals entering into the consortium,” said David Massey, Board Chairman for SGH. “Collaboration has improved resources and we have lent and received expertise from CCH and MGH through our current agreements. Now with South Central in the mix, each of the small rural hospitals anticipates an even greater ability to remain independent and survive in a tremendously challenging industry environment.”
