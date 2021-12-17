On Thursday, South Central Regional Medical Center President and CEO Doug Higginbotham accepted the Patriot Award from the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve.
The Patriot Award is a recognition bestowed on employers of members of the armed forces for providing high-level support for employees who serve in the United States Armed Forces Guard and Reserve. This award reflects support made through a wide range of measures including flexible schedules, time off prior to and after deployment, caring for families and granting leaves of absence if needed.
September Wallace, ESGR volunteer, presented the award to Higginbotham, who was nominated by Randy Stroud, information technology analyst at SCRMC and member of the Mississippi Army National Guard.
The ESGR’s mission is to create and maintain a culture of support of employers across the United States.
