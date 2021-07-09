South Central Regional Medical Center saw several prospective employees at its career fair Thursday from 3-7 p.m at South Central Place.
The fair featured different booths with job opportunities provided by SCRMC’s network of health-care clinics, nursing homes, hospital and more. The fair had on-site interviews for interested applicants, searching for work in different fields.
To thank interested applicants, the hospital gave away door prizes to those who attended the career fair.
