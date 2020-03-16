Stay away from the hospital, forget about masks and don’t panic.
South Central Medical Center’s Dr. Teresa Camp-Rogers and Dr. Mark Horne sat down for a press conference 16 hours after it was announced Wednesday that a "presumptive positive" coronavirus case was announced in Hattiesburg. Their message was primarily to stay sanitary and stay sane, as a large-scale panic would worsen the situation.
“We’re following closely the Mississippi Department of Health and the (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines on the evaluation and treatment of patients with COVID-19,” Camp-Rogers said. “We’re asking our community to limit coming to the hospital. … We’re asking specifically no children under 13, and we’re asking that if you feel ill to not come to the hospital.”
This is not the end of the world, Horne said, and it’s not a time to panic.
“I know a lot of people are scared,” Horne said. “What we need is planning. No panic is necessary. We’ve been planning for weeks. … Social distancing is the most effective thing we have in preventing the spread of this virus
“Even people who have (the virus) are going to do fine at home; if they isolate themselves or separate themselves, they won’t spread it around. Each person who gets it can pass it to 2.5 other people. Separation is how we’ll get that transmission down to less than one. That’s how this dies out.”
It’s straightforward, Horne said. Stay at least 6 feet from each other and avoid crowds if you suspect you’re symptomatic. According to the CDC, symptoms are usually mild and flu-like. They include coughing, a sore throat, fever and difficulty breathing. Elderly people and people who are immunocompromised are most vulnerable.
Self-isolation and quarantine are markedly different, Camp-Rogers said. If a person suspects he or she might have the virus, symptoms will develop within 14 days, during which they should stay away from gatherings and public places.
“Quarantine is when we tell you don’t go out at all, because you have it,” Camp-Rogers said.
Horne noted the number of people wearing masks around town and said there’s typically no advantage to wearing one.
“We need those masks, and we need that protection so that we can stay in the game and care for patients,” he said. “And there’s no need for anything fancy — soap and water. Keep your hands clean.”
Horne said most people don’t put on and remove masks properly anyway, a.k.a. donning and doffing.
“If you put on a mask ineffectively, you may feel that you’ve done something but you haven’t,” Horne said. “That could lead people to doing things they shouldn’t be doing, like going into crowds.”
“We’re saving those masks for health-care providers who may need to interact with someone who is a COVID patient,” Camp-Rogers added.
So when should someone wear a mask? If someone has a cough, sneeze or a cold — while still otherwise feeling good — “put a mask on,” Horne said.
To free up staff, the hospital will limit its cafeteria to employees. It’s also closing the Wellness Center until further notice.
“We’re going to take some of those resources we’re not using and redirect them to other things we need to do,” Horne said.
The medical center has been monitoring the virus since January, the doctors said.
“Right now (the worst stages) are simply hypothetical,” Camp-Rogers said. “We have processes specifically developed for a surge — an influx of people who have symptoms from the virus. Those are guided by the CDC and the Mississippi Department of Health."
For the moment, Horne recommends keeping hands clean after touching surfaces and before touching one’s face. He said among the most important things to keep in mind is to not panic.
“We at South Central, we live and breathe health care every day, and we’re not panicking,” Horne said. “We’re concerned, but we’re not going to panic. Don’t panic but prepare for a few weeks when you’re going to be less public and practicing social separation.”
On the state level, Mississippi is unique in its experience dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2004, Camp-Rogers said. The disaster forced the local medical community to learn how to deal with such mass disruptions.
Meanwhile, the virus is disrupting businesses — Walmart, for instance, is hard-pressed to keep toilet paper on the shelves, as are other grocery stores. By 3 p.m. Wednesday, 17 hours after the Hattiesburg coronavirus case was announced, the toilet paper aisle was empty.
Sanderson Farms Public Relations Director Bob "Pic" Billingsley said Wednesday that employees of the poultry plant are being sent home with pay if they’ve recently traveled to areas affected by coronavirus. A new policy, active as of Friday, directed employees to avoid major international airports, cruise lines, theme parks, gatherings of 250 people or more and high-risk states. Those states include New York and parts of the East and West coasts, where entire communities are affected.
Though the Wellness Center is closed, other gyms such as Fitness Depot will remain open until the state dictates otherwise. The staff have been busy keeping workout equipment and surfaces sanitary. They’ve even set up a hand-sanitizer dispenser next to the fingerprint scanner.
“Healthy and clean, we’re going to beat this thing,” General Manager Dean Howard said.
South Central Regional Medical Center advises Jones County residents to cover their coughs and sneezes, avoid sharing personal items like dishes and to keep a close watch on their symptoms.
Before seeking care, call your medical provider first before visiting in person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.