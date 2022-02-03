With the start of a new year, many individuals have made resolutions to live a healthier life, yet many avoid or delay needed care. South Central Regional Medical Center invites those ages 18 years of age and up to attend a comprehensive, free Community Health Fair from 9 a.m. to noon Friday at South Central Place in Laurel.
There will be free health screenings, interactive health education booths, healthy snacks and much more provided to all who attend.
“We have health education, health information and numerous screenings available at no charge to the community,” says Karen Vanderslice, BSN, RN, Community Education Coordinator at South Central Regional Medical Center. “The health fair is completely free because the cost of the event is covered by the South Central Health Care Foundation with funds raised throughout the year.”
The screenings for individuals ages 18 and up will include:
- Balance
- Depression
- Body Fat
- Blood Pressure
- Colorectal Cancer Risk Assessment
- Finger-Stick Cholesterol & Glucose
- Quick Cataract Screening
- Vision Screening
- And Many More
“The best part about the health fair is that it is absolutely free of charge,” Vanderslice said. “This is a tremendous opportunity for area residents to learn more about their health.”
Prevention and early detection starts by attending this event. The community health fair is being conducted as part of South Central’s Community Health program. For more information about the community health fair on Friday at South Central Place in Laurel, please call 601-399-0506.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.