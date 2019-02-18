As many as 40 percent of adult Mississippians over the age of 65 have diabetes. And with that, the vast majority of type 2 diabetics do not know they are living with this disease. Given that Mississippi has the highest rate of obesity in the country, the state also has the highest rate of diabetes in the country.
Dr. Mark Horne, medical director of South Central Diabetes Center, is working to lower this rate and by helping patients understand the signs and symptoms associated with diabetes.
“Diabetes is an incredibly common and complex disease,” Horne said. “Diabetes is too much glucose, or sugar, in your blood. There are two primary types of diabetes: Type 1 and Type 2. The majority of adult patients are living with Type 2 diabetes. Most people who have diabetes walk around day to day with no understanding of what is occurring inside their bodies.”
For many people, it is difficult to notice signs or symptoms that could signal diabetes, but there are some signs to watch for. These include: blurred vision, scratches or wounds that will not heal as quickly, increased thirst, frequent urination and fatigue. While signs and symptoms may be more difficult to acknowledge, testing for diabetes is relatively easy.
“A simple blood test, even a finger prick blood test, can confirm the diagnosis,” Horne said. “There is a dramatic improvement in the quality of life by knowing that you are a diabetic and treating it effectively.”
South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel has developed a diabetes program, South Central Diabetes Center. The center is accepting all diabetic patients to aggressively manage treatment for their diabetes. Practicing a proper diet, increasing exercise and weight loss are the main forms of traditional treatment in diabetes. However, there are many new services, medications, training and teaching tools available that are able to manage diabetes effectively and reduce side effects and complications.
If diabetes is unmanaged, it can cause kidney failure, blindness, weakness and damage to nerves that can lead to severe and chronic pain and possibly loss of toes, fingers, feet and legs.
“Management of diabetes has become a passion of mine, because I have seen how this disease can limit a person’s quality of life,” Horne said. “I try to help those patients live a better life, to know that they have diabetes and to know that there is hope available.”
South Central Regional Medical Center will offer a free diabetes screening for the community Wednesday at South Central Place in Laurel. The screening is free, but a reservation is required. Call 601-399-0501 or email nmccraney@scrmc.com to reserve your time.
For more information, visit southcentraldiabetescenter.com.
