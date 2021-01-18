Barbara Doggett received her COVID-19 vaccination from EMServ Operations Manager Blaine Thatch last week. “I want to be safe,” she said. “I feel like this vaccination is the only option I have. It has been hard on me and my family.” South Central Regional Medical Center was able to provide 518 COVID-19 vaccinations to people 65 and older and others with certain chronic health conditions. SCRMC plans to provide more vaccinations as they become available through the Mississippi Department of Health. For more information regarding COVID-19, visit scrmc.com and click on COVID-19.
