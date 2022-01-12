Two Laurel men led Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies on a short chase Wednesday morning, ending at Glade Elementary School.
Alexander Brand, 20, and Saul Travis David, 21, were issued citations for no seatbelt, reckless driving and failure to yield to a law enforcement vehicle.
Deputy Chase Smith attempted a traffic stop of the vehicle the suspects were in around Orange Drive. The driver of the pickup did not stop and headed north on Highway 15 at speeds of up to 90 miles an hour, deputies noted. It was initially going to be a seatbelt violation. The short chase ended at Glade Elementary School — about 3 miles from where it started.
“Running from law enforcement is never a good idea, but running 90 miles an hour into a school zone is particularly bad,” said Lance Chancellor of the JCSD. While all of these are serious offenses, sending them to jail is a bad idea at this time with the current wave of COVID, Chancellor added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.