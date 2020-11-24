From staff reports
The proper use of seatbelts and child-restraint seats are credited with saving the lives of four people who were in a small passenger car that overturned in a crash early Saturday night in the Glade Community.
Two adults and two young children were able to remove themselves from a Hyundai Sonata that overturned in the middle of the 400 block of Old Highway 15 South, just north of Dairy Road. A GMC pickup with minor damage was found about a quarter-mile up the road when emergency responders arrived on the scene. The driver of the truck and all of the occupants sustained only minor injuries, according to reports.
“Miraculously, and thanks to the proper use of seatbelts and child-restraint seats, not a single person involved in this major collision required transport to the emergency room,” said Dana Bumgardner, spokeswoman for the Jones County Fire Council.
Glade volunteers responded, along with M&M and Powers, just after 8:30 p.m. and treated the patients on the scene for what were described as “minor injuries.” The Jones County Sheriff’s Department also responded.
“Keep buckling up, Jones County!” Bumgardner said.
