The Mississippi Patriot Coalition and a group of civil protection organizations will host a rally Monday in Jackson at the south steps of the State Capitol in support of the Second Amendment.
The event will begin at 10 a.m. and public speakers will begin at 11.
Speakers will include radio personality Kim Wade, Pat Nozinich, Rep. Dana Criswell and Sen. Chris McDaniel.
Brad Kerley, spokesman for the coalition, said that the rally is a gesture of solidarity with the citizens of the State of Virginia and their stand for their God-given right to bear arms, and to remind government of the promise they are obligated to keep in order to guarantee and honor the protection of that right.
In Virginia, the Democrat-led Senate advanced legislation limiting handgun purchases to once a month, requiring universal background checks on gun purchases, and allowing localities to ban guns in public buildings, parks and other areas. The measures largely passed along partisan lines.
Gov. Ralph Northam also ruled that guns would be banned from a Second Amendment rally Monday on the ground of the state capitol in Richmond, a ruling that was upheld by a judge.
The Mississippi Patriot Coalition is a collaboration of multiple community support groups, all voluntary, with the goal of protecting the rights, property and safety of the people of Mississippi.
