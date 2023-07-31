A former corrections officer could spend a few years living where she used to work after admitting to assaulting a prisoner.
Jessica Hill pleaded guilty last week before U.S. District Judge Tom Lee for using excessive force against an inmate, involving the use of a dangerous weapon and resulting in bodily injury.
A corrections officer at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility, Hill struck an inmate with a canister of pepper spray and repeatedly punched the inmate in the head even though the inmate was not resisting in July 2019, according to court documents and information presented in court. Hill continued to strike prisoner, who was lying on the ground in the fetal position, until fellow corrections staff intervened to stop Hill’s assault.
“Prison officials who engage in such abuses of power endanger inmates and fellow staff members and will be held accountable for their actions,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “Using violent physical force as punishment will not be tolerated. The Justice Department will continue to vindicate the Eighth Amendment right of prisoners to be free from cruel and unusual punishment at the hands of prison officials.”
Hill and prison case manager Nicole Moore were indicted by a federal grand jury and Moore, who kicked the inmate, pleaded guilty to the same offense in April.
“This defendant has now confessed her abusive conduct,” Darren J. LaMarca, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi, said of Hill. “She and all others entrusted with the protection of society must conduct themselves with self-discipline and under the law. Clearly, she violated her oath, and now will be held accountable.”
Maher Dimachkie of the FBI Jackson Field Office, added, “Our citizens serving time for crimes committed against the public deserve the safety and protection from harm by those officials who are charged with their care. Ms. Hill’s blatant disregard for the rights afforded under the Eighth Amendment is a disservice to those in the penal system, the corrections officers who take pride in their profession. The FBI remains committed to protecting all citizens we serve.
Hill faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. Her sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 25.
The FBI Jackson Field Office is investigating the case. Trial Attorney Eric Peffley of the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Glenda Haynes for the Southern District of Mississippi are prosecuting the case.
