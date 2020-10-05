Demethius “Deezy” Dixon,” 28, of Louisiana pleaded guilty of carrying and using a firearm during a drug-trafficking crime, resulting in the gun being fired, U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Special Agent Brad Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration announced.
On June 26, 2016, Dixon and co-defendant James Windham met with a third party at Mugshots restaurant in Hattiesburg to sell two ounces of marijuana. Dixon was brought along by Windham as an armed enforcer and as backup in case the drug deal turned sour. During the transaction, Dixon discharged a firearm multiple times, ultimately resulting in the death of the third party.
Following the shooting, Dixon and Windham fled from the scene, discarding the marijuana and firearms associated with the shooting. Due to the work of the Hattiesburg Police Department, the marijuana and all firearms were all recovered shortly after the shooting.
Dixon and Windham were originally indicted on June 25. Sentencing for Dixon is set on Jan. 12 before Judge Keith Starrett. Windham pleaded guilty to the same charge on Sept. 24 and his sentencing is set for Jan. 12.
This case is part of Project EJECT, an initiative by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi under the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods and Project Guardian. EJECT is a multi-disciplinary approach to fighting and reducing violent crime through prosecution, prevention, re-entry and awareness. EJECT stands for “Empower Justice Expel Crime Together.” PSN is bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer. Project Guardian draws upon the department’s past successful programs to reduce gun violence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.