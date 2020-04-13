Jessica Marie Spradley, 42, a Stringer Attendance Center graduate, was killed in Sunday tornadoes that ripped through Jones and Jasper counties. She is the second confirmed person to have been killed in the storms. The identity of the other person killed has not been confirmed.
Check back at leader-call.com and in Tuesday's print edition for more on the storms.
