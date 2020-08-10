A Laurel woman is out on bond after being accused of stealing more than $45,000 from her employer in less than three months.
Deborah Barnett, 57, was charged with embezzlement last week after her employer brought documentation to investigators with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department late last month to file a complaint.
Ruel Shows, doing business as PBS Service and Supply on Melton Road in the Powers Community, had bank records showing that Barnett had taken $46,539.57 between May 1 and July 20, according to the complaint.
The owner told investigators that money was missing from his business’ account and when he got bank records, the missing funds were linked to Barnett. She was reportedly working as a secretary for the engineer.
Barnett spent a few hours in the Jones County Adult Detention Center on Thursday before making her initial appearance before Judge Noel Rogers in Jones County Justice Court. She was released on a $2,500 signature bond. She will have to do felony sign-in at the jail and make all court appearances as scheduled or she will be subject to being jailed until the matter is handled in Jones County Circuit Court.
The case is being handled by Investigator Wayne Black of the JCSD.
