The initial appearance of a security officer charged with muder has been delayed after suspect George Ryan Walters, 43, passed out in in court. EMServ Ambulance was called and the courtroom cleared.
George Ryan Walters, 43, was at his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Thursday on a second-degree murder charge when he passed out in front of Judge Grant Hedgepeth. He was wheeled out of the courtroom by first-responders and taken to South Central Regional Medical Center.
After court resumed, Hedgepeth set bond for Walters at $50,000.
Walters was arrested in the shooting death of 45-year-old James Corey Donald outside The Rock Church on Highway 15 South. He surrendered himself to authorities on Wednesday afternoon and was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center. The Mississippi Highway Patrol is listed as the arresting agency.
MBI was handling the case at the request of Sheriff Joe Berlin because Walters is a reserve deputy with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. He was not on duty at the time of the shooting, but he does serve as a member of the church’s security team. Initial reports said that Donald came in the church and caused a disturbance and Walters was escorting him out and the shooting occurred outside.
There is reportedly surveillance video of the shooting that was reviewed by investigators with MBI.
Jones County Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson appointed Simpson County District Attorney Chris Hennis to oversee the prosecution of the case. After the investigation is complete, agents will share their findings with the Simpson DA’s office.
The JCSD announced Wednesday that Walters had been placed on administrative leave.
