The initial appearance of a security officer charged with muder has been delayed after suspect George Ryan Walters, 43, passed out in in court. EMServ Ambulance was called and the courtroom cleared.

George Ryan Walters is taken to an ambulance after passing out in court. 

George Ryan Walters, 43, was at his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Thursday on a second-degree murder charge when he passed out in front of Judge Grant Hedgepeth. He was wheeled out of the courtroom by first-responders and taken to South Central Regional Medical Center.

