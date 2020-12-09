Gavin questions AG’s advice about collections
Security and COVID screening officers will be placed at the Tax Collector’s office and at the Jones County courthouse in Ellisville, the Jones County Board of Supervisors agreed at Monday’s meeting.
“It’s crowded, people aren’t able to social distance,” Chief Administrative Officer Danielle Ashley said of Tax Assessor Tina Byrd’s office. “Some people aren’t wearing masks, and there’s no one there to enforce that.”
Supervisors established a mask mandate for people in county buildings through Jan. 4. ProTec security officers have been staffing the entrance to the Jones County courthouse for several weeks, checking the temperature of people who enter and making sure they’re wearing face coverings to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
No security has been set up at the courthouse in Ellisville, though, since it usually has less traffic. But that’s going to change over the next couple of months, county officials said, as residents come in to pay their tax bills.
“There’s going to be a lot more traffic through Feb. 1,” Chief Financial Officer Charles Miller said, referring to the deadline to pay property taxes.”
Board President Johnny Burnett agreed, saying, “They’re going to be lined up.”
There is no penalty for not wearing a mask in the board’s mandate, but those who don’t comply won’t be allowed in the building, Ashley said.
Chancery Clerk Bart Gavin raised some questions about the collection of taxes after Ashley notified him that municipalities in the county couldn’t make direct payments to his office for the work it does to collect taxes, according to what she was told by the Attorney General’s Office.
“Every chancery clerk in the state gets paid to do that,” Gavin said. “I don’t know what’s going on. We’ve got new people in the Attorney General’s Office that don’t know what they’re talking about.”
Gavin said he and his staff aren’t obligated to help collect taxes for Laurel, Ellisville, Sandersville and Soso, but they do it at a minimal fee even though he often has to pay overtime for the work.
“It’s a lot more than collecting taxes, there’s title searches … it can take a lot of time,” he said. “The cities can’t do it for what I do it for.”
Gavin asked Ashley to get the AG’s rejection in writing so he can “get the state Chancery Clerks Association involved.” The board agreed and tabled the matter until the next meeting.
In another matter, the board approved a request for a three-month extension for the county’s $350,000 loan from the Mississippi Economic Development Authority to help Sandersville cover the $500,000 cost of water and sewer improvements to accommodate the new Love’s Travel Stop. The town received a grant of $150,000 to cover a portion of the costs and the county chipped in the rest in a plan that was set up by the previous board.
Construction was delayed because COVID slowed the process of getting permits from the Corps of Engineers, Ross Tucker of the Jones County EDA told the board. Construction is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2021, and the return on the county’s investment is expected to be “substantial,” he said. Love’s is investing $15 million in what had been a vacant lot, he noted. The loan can be paid back with increased tax revenue, Tucker said.
In other business, Larry Griffin of the Pat Harrison Waterway District reported to the board that his agency has about a dozen projects at a cost of $225,000 ongoing or completed this year in Jones County. One of those is an “urgent project” to alleviate flooding that affects ThermoKool in Laurel, he said. Federal money may be available to help clear creeks of debris that causes flooding across the county, he said.
“Every creek in my beat has tornado debris,” Beat 2 Supervisor Larry Dykes said.
Cleanup at Big 10 Water Park in Big Creek is “90 percent complete” after that PHWD property was slammed by the Easter tornado, Griffin said. The horse trail still has to be cleared, stumps removed and a cabin rebuilt, he said.
Beat 3 Supervisor Phil Dickerson has requested the agency help with the cost of replacing a bridge on Shorty Smith Road, where there is flooding.
The board also approved a project in which the Natural Resources Conservation Service grant will pay 75 percent of the cost to fix erosion between Springhill Road and the West Jones tennis courts and band practice field. The school district will be responsible for the other 25 percent of the expense, the board said.
The board also unanimously approved:
• The addition of Beat 5 Supervisor Travares Comegys’ new road foreman Johnny Collier to the list of employees who are allowed to take a county vehicle home because they are “on call 24/7,” Ashley said;
• Bob Sullivan and Max Sherman to fill in for County Attorney Brad Thompson when he is unable to be in justice court or youth court, and Thompson will compensate them;
• Designated South Central Place to serve as a courtroom for circuit court jury trials to allow for social-distancing to avoid the spread of COVID-19;
• A proclamation of support for Marsy’s Law, which supports crime victims’ rights, Ashley said;
• A utility permit for Telepak Networks, Inc. to do work on Trinity Road.
The board agreed to take up a matter of establishing a debris-removal policy for county residents at their next meeting, which is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 21 at the Jones County courthouse in Laurel.
