A husband and wife are both in jail after one was arrested for burglaries in July and the other was arrested for attempting to commit insurance fraud by setting fire to the couple’s camper at a Glade home.
Jessica Sellers, 36, of Bay Springs was charged with arson after reportedly setting fire to the fifth-wheel camper that belonged to her and her husband Justin Sellers at a property on John Griffin Road, just off Highway 15 South, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Justin Sellers, 37, was arrested at the same property that belonged to Zachary Welch prior to the camper fire. He was wanted for a string of burglaries at a deer camp in Jasper County and deputies found him hiding in Welch’s home. Welch was later arrested and charged after deputies searched the home and found methamphetamine, heroin and anabolic steroids.
At the time of the camper fire, witnesses said a woman in a gray Ford F-150 was parked beside the camper before it caught fire, and the vehicle left the scene before the blaze began. The woman was later identified as Jessica Sellers, who admitted that she had left a propane heater on in the camper before it caught fire, said Investigator J.D. Carter of Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
“We got some information that we should look into the cause of the fire and requested the fire marshal’s help,” Carter said. “Because they have so many cases and they are very meticulous about their investigations, it took a few weeks before the fire was deemed an arson.”
JCSD brought in Jessica Sellers for questioning, and initially, she said she left on the propane heater due to a leak in the camper. Investigators questioned her further, and she confessed to setting fire to the camper for insurance money, Carter said.
“Now, they are both in jail and down a camper,” Carter said, adding that arson can carry a penalty of up to 20 years.
People are allowed to burn their property if they are not trying to gain something out of it, but it’s considered arson when they make a fraudulent claim or try to get monetary gain, Carter said.
Jessica Sellers was scheduled to have her initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Wednesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.