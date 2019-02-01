The Jones County Chamber of Commerce will host a program called “Generations in the Workplace” from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thursday at the C.L. Neil Building at Jones College.
The training, which is another on the Chamber’s “Lunch & Learn” series, will feature MSU Extension governmental training specialist Terence Norwood and MSU Extension economist and community development specialist Rachael Carter.
Those who attend will “discover the characteristics, values, motivations and communications styles of generations, including Millennials, Gen X, Boomers and more,” according to the flier about the seminar. “Participants will walk away with an understanding of how generations influence the workplace and strategy to increase revenue from the generational perspective.”
Those who plan to attend can register at www.jonescounty.com or call 601-649-3031. Chamber members receive two free registrations and additional tickets are $15.
