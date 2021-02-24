The Mississippi Senate unanimously passed legislation creating the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive program , which would make the state more competitive and increase transparency, proponents say.
Senate Bill 2822 consolidates several incentives aimed at spurring economic development into one simplified option. MFLEX allows a credit against any state tax liability. The amount of the credit is calculated by considering the business’s investment in equipment and infrastructure, the number of full-time jobs created, and wages and benefits paid out to employees.
To participate in MFLEX, a business must create at least 10 full-time jobs and make a capital investment of $2.5 million.
Businesses qualifying for MFLEX must report publicly the amount of investment, jobs created, average wage of employees, benefits provided and other information.
“This program is a part of the overhaul of economic development in Mississippi which began with the creation of the Office of Workforce Development, continued with devoting more dollars to education, and now addresses the attraction and expansion of Mississippi businesses,” Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said.
Senate Bill 2967 seeks to end several tax incentives that are not used or lose taxpayer dollars. The legislation also increases a tax credit to employers who provide childcare for employees.
