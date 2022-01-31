WASHINGTON – Mississippi’s Republican U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith joined colleagues in seeking a probe into multiple coordinated efforts by the Biden Administration, the National School Boards Association and the National Education Association to silence parents protesting school policies related to COVID-19 and Critical Race Theory.
Wicker and Hyde-Smith are among 11 senators who signed a letter to the inspectors general of the U.S. Department of Education (ED) and U.S. Department of Justice requesting the investigation.
“While we remain concerned that parents who are peacefully protesting continue to be threatened by the failure of the Attorney General to rescind his memo, we are equally disturbed that the NSBA and NEA used taxpayer dollars – collected as dues from member schools – to carry out politically motivated attacks against concerned parents at the direction of the Biden Administration,” the senators wrote. “These actions must be investigated as threatening and intimidating concerned parents should never be tolerated. Parents deserve to know the complete truth on this matter.”
The request cites revelations that Education Secretary Miguel Cardona coordinated with the NSBA on its letter to President Biden where it equated protesting parents to domestic terrorists. It also focuses on the NEA, the nation’s largest teachers union, writing social-media companies to request that they censure parents’ social media posts, among other concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.