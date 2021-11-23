A 71-year-old Glade man is behind bars after being accused of touching a teenage family member inappropriately.
Jerry Tolbert was taken into custody on Tuesday morning and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center on a charge of touching a child for lustful purposes.
A family member of his accuser filed a report with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department to launch the investigation, said Sgt. J.D. Carter of the JCSD. After getting enough evidence to proceed, a warrant was issued for Tolbert’s arrest and he was picked up at his residence.
His accuser is a teenage girl who is related to him, Carter said. Tolbert was set to make his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Wednesday afternoon.
