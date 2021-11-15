A senior citizen with a felony record is accused of choking a woman at a residence after a Friday night fight and after officers took him into custody, they found a stolen firearm there, too.
Everett Merritt, 68, was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic assault, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm after Laurel Police Department officers responded to a call of a domestic situation near the 600 block of West 29th Street, Chief Tommy Cox said.
Merritt reportedly choked his accuser, and when officers went into the home and arrested him, they discovered a firearm that had been reported stolen. Merritt wasn’t supposed to have a gun because he was a convicted felon.
“We take this type of case very seriously, whether it’s a felony or misdemeanor domestic violence situation,” Cox said. “We have a victim’s advocate on staff to handle these situations. Melicia Cooper-Shaw has access to shelters, counseling and resources for victims.”
A no-contact order was placed on Merritt.
Merritt made his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Saturday, and Judge Kyle Robertson set his bond at $15,000. Merritt posted bond and was released that evening, according to jail records.
Anyone who experiences domestic violence in the city is encouraged to contact the Laurel Police Department at 601-425-4711.
