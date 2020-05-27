Man accused of breaking into jewelry shop same week other case was dismissed
•
A Laurel man whose case was dismissed for breaking into a jewelry store was back behind bars days later, accused of breaking into another jewelry store.
Marcus Crosby, 35, of Ellisville is being held in the Jones County Adult Detention Center on $10,000 bond after being charged with burglary of a commercial building, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
He is accused of breaking into Kip’s Jewelry & Gifts on Highway 15 North in Shady Grove on April 27, Sgt. J.D. Carter of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said, but Crosby wasn’t developed as a suspect until the next week.
Deputies and the business owner responded to an alarm there just after 5:30 a.m. and found a side window broken and about $1,200 of merchandise — mostly necklaces — missing, Carter said.
On April 30 — the same week Crosby is accused of breaking into Kip’s — he appeared in Jones County Circuit Court, where a charge for burglary of a non-dwelling was dismissed.
According to the indictment, Crosby broke into The Diamond Shop on Highway 15 North in Laurel in August 2018. But the case was dismissed after the victim and defendant settled on “a monetary amount agreed upon by all parties.” The front door of The Diamond Shop was broken in and rings and necklaces were taken, according to the report. No estimated value of the items taken was given. In addition to the undisclosed amount he has to pay The Diamond Shop, Crosby was also ordered to pay court costs of $1,417.50.
A warrant was issued for Crosby’s arrest earlier this month after it was determined that he was a suspect, Carter said. The surveillance system was down at Kip’s at the time of the break-in, he said.
“We found an empty Kip’s box and at least one piece that had been reported stolen” during a search of Crosby’s girlfriend’s home on Paulding Road, Carter said.
The JCSD asked for the public’s help finding Crosby in a Facebook post on May 5. Crosby was apprehended two days later by deputies, with assistance from the Laurel Police Department, at The Magnolia Motel. He had Oxycodone and needles at the time of his arrest, Carter said.
