Fast-food manager received felony DUI indictment 7-plus years after crash
As manager of fast-food restaurants, Rudy Rhodes’ job is to make sure customers get served quickly and efficiently. If that doesn’t happen, sometimes their orders are free.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department didn’t serve Rhodes with a felony DUI indictment in a timely manner, so the judge issued an order to set him free.
Rhodes, 43, crashed his vehicle into a utility pole on Highway 15 North in Laurel in January 2011, District Attorney Tony Buckley said during a motion hearing in Jones County Circuit Court on Friday. Rhodes was unconscious after the crash and was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center. That’s the reason there was no immediate arrest, Buckley explained.
“The hospital did a blood test,” he said, and it was several weeks before the results came back that Rhodes’ blood-alcohol level was over the legal limit to drive. The case was presented to a grand jury a few months later, in August. They found enough evidence to proceed with a case against Rhodes, but he was never arrested for it. He had two DUI convictions within a five-year span before the crash, so the third is a felony.
“(Rhodes) had no knowledge there was even an indictment,” Buckley said, adding that he didn’t intend to argue against the defense motion to dismiss the case.
Hospital paperwork and police paperwork showed conflicting dates for when the crash occurred — one had January 2011, the other had January 2012.
Either way, at least seven years passed before Rhodes was served with the indictment a little over three months ago, in September 2019, Judge Dal Williamson said.
Rhodes’ attorney John Piazza noted that his client had lived in Laurel since his indictment and showed him driver’s licenses from then and now to prove it. He was working as a district manager over a group of eateries that includes Captain D’s at the time of the wreck and he has worked for Burger King since 2017.
“It doesn’t seem to the court like Mr. Rhodes would be a hard person to find to serve an indictment to,” Williamson said.
State and federal case law has shown that a delay of more than eight months between the arrest and indictment is a violation of a defendant’s Sixth Amendment right to a speedy trial. Rhodes is at least the 25th accused felon whose case was dismissed because the JCSD failed to serve the indictment within that timeframe.
Piazza pointed out that his client would suffer prejudice if the case went to trial because the officer who worked the wreck “is no longer around” and because of “the availability of witnesses.”
Piazza noted that Rhodes was arrested in March 2015 for possession of marijuana — a case that was later dismissed — so he was in the custody of the state at that time but still not served.
“He was not even aware of the charge,” Piazza said.
Rhodes volunteers at Love and Action — a convict outreach program on Highway 28 — cutting hair for the people in the program, Piazza said.
When he didn’t immediately get his license back from the judge, Piazza said, “He’s going to need that back because he’s headed out to Austin, where his daughter is graduating from Texas in finance.”
If the case went to trial, Piazza said he wouldn’t be able to offer a proper defense because the responding officer is gone and “he can’t remember who witnessed it, it was so long ago.”
Williamson agreed.
“When that much time goes by, it’s pretty much automatic prejudice,” he said, “so I’m going to dismiss this case.”
