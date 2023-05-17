A funeral service will be Saturday at 10 a.m. in the auditorium at Oak Park Elementary School for Ralph Boston of Peachtree City, Ga., who passed away at his home on April 30, 2023. A visitation will be 8-10 a.m. in the auditorium.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting for you to please send contributions to the Oak Park High School Alumni Association (NOPHSAA), P.O. Box 6495, Laurel, MS 39441.
Originally from Laurel, he was truly one of Oak Park High School’s shining sons and an active, proud Oak Park alumni supporter. Born to Peter and Eulalia Boston II, Ralph was a decorated Olympian and star in the world of track and field. Ralph was a gold medalist in the long jump and not only broke Jesse Owens’ 33-year record, but went on to break the world record five more times, more than any other competitor in history. In protest of poverty in the black community, Mr. Boston received his medal barefooted at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City. Ralph Boston remains the only Olympian to hold medals of every color in the long-jump competition.
Mr. Boston studied biochemistry at Tennessee State University, where he competed in hurdles and sprint events in addition to all the jumping competitions as well. At the University of Tennessee, Ralph was an assistant dean of students and coordinator of minority affairs from 1968-75. Inducted into the USTAF Hall of Fame in 1974, Ralph worked sometimes as a CBS reporter and retired as president of ServiceMaster. Ralph Boston was a strong man, a world-class competitor, a father, a friend and so much more. He will be missed by many.
