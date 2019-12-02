Volunteer firefighters were nearby at food drive when wreck occurred
•
Responding to a crash that happened only yards from where they stood, members of the Glade Volunteer Fire Department extricated a victim from a two-vehicle rollover on Highway 15 South Saturday.
Members of the department were hosting a food drive for needy families at Dollar General on Highway 15 near Triangle Drive that afternoon when the vehicles collided. A Jeep rolled off the highway, while a small SUV’s front end was destroyed, trapping a person inside. After the extraction, the volunteers provided emergency medical care to the injured occupants and assisted with traffic control. There were seven victims in total.
Dana Bumgardner, Jones County Fire Council public information officer, said an infant was also involved in the accident and sustained minor injuries. The baby was among the six people taken to the hospital.
“It happened directly in front of Dollar General, where they were standing,” Bumgardner said. “Their response time was less than a minute. They only had to drive the truck over there.”
EMServ Ambulance Service transported six patients to a nearby hospital. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office and Mississippi Highway Patrol assisted at the scene. Powers Fire and Rescue assisted the Glade VFD. MHP spokesman Travis Luck was not able to provide names or conditions before the paper's deadline.
Each year, the Glade VFD partners with Tucker’s Crossing Baptist Church for the food drive. The volunteers will be at Dollar General for the next two weekends on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
