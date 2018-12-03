Jones County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Division agents went to the Hebron Community with an arrest warrant for one suspected drug dealer, but wound up making seven arrests for drug-related offenses, a weapons violation and a burglary.
Bobby Gardner, 35, of Taylorsville was taken into custody for two counts of sale of a controlled substance, but when deputies and investigators helped execute a search warrant at his residence on Forest Holifield Road, they encountered several other people on the property who were on the wrong side of the law.
William Agee, 31, of Taylorsville saw law enforcement pulling up and got inside a pickup, according to the JCSD Facebook page. A gun was discovered in the truck and it was determined that Agee is a convicted felon, so he isn’t allowed to have a firearm. He was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of paraphernalia. Investigators also learned that he had a misdemeanor charge in Smith County.
Also arrested at the residence were Letasca Owens, 40, for possession of marijuana, Derrick Moore, 30, of Taylorsville for possession of paraphernalia and for an outstanding warrant in Jones County, Donald Popejoy, 50 of Taylorsville for possession of paraphernalia and Tylcetia Blakley, 19, of Taylorsville for disorderly conduct.
Information that investigators gathered at the residence led them to a residence on Service Road. There, they found a vehicle that Ellisville police had been looking for that was believed to have been used in a commercial burglary at a car wash on Hill Street. Investigators contacted the EPD and went to talk to the residents at the home.
Blake Cooley, 26, of Soso was taken into custody and charged with possession of paraphernalia and Jennifer Albritton, 32, of Waynesboro was charged with delivery of a controlled substance. JCSD officials thanks the Smith County Sheriff’s Department and EPD for the help with the investigations and subsequent arrests.
