A sex offender who didn’t register like he was supposed to after being released from prison last fall is back behind bars.
David Martin, 63, was charged with failure to register as a sex offender after the Jones County Sheriff’s Department caught him hiding behind a bush in a mobile-home park on Dean Speed Road in Soso on Tuesday, the JCSD reported.
“David Martin eluded authorities for 10 months, failing to register as a sex offender; however, that run from compliance is now over,” JCSD Investigator Wesley Waites said.
Martin was released from prison on Sept. 19, but he never registered with JCSD or the Mississippi Department of Corrections, both of which were requirements of his release. MDOC has placed a hold on Martin, so he will face charges with that state agency, too.
Martin was incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Center awaiting his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.
He was convicted of rape/assault with intent to ravish in Jones County in 1989.
