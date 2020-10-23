Facing a charge that doesn’t often reach circuit court, a sex offender was found guilty Friday after failing to re-register in Jones County.
Judge Dal Williamson sentenced Wilbert Strong, 45, of Ellisville to five years in jail — 40 months in full-time custody and 20 months on post-release supervision — and a $1,000 fine. A jury of three black women, seven white women and two white men reached the unanimous verdict.
Strong, who is transgender, has gone by Jasmine DuSoleil the past nine years. The courtroom referred to the defendant as Wilbert Strong — his name when convicted of felony sexual assault against a child under 16 in 2007 — and used masculine pronouns.
In his 28 years of court, Buckley has never seen the charge of failure to register or re-register come to Jones County Circuit Court, he said.
“It’s a first impression, since we haven’t tried one like this before,” he said. “There’s no such thing as a simple case, especially this one.”
Strong was released from a Marion County jail on June 6, 2019, after being arrested for failing to register as a sex offender in May 2019. When he was released and listed an Ellisville address as his home, he allegedly didn’t report to the Mississippi Department of Corrections or register as a sex offender at the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. JCSD investigator J.D. Carter, who was in charge of the sex offender registry at the time, received word on June 14 that Strong had been released and hadn’t shown up in the legal three-day time limit. The department allowed him to register on June 17 when he did show up, however.
When the JCSD and MDOC tried to make contact on June 25, 2019, at that address, Strong was gone, and the house appeared uninhabited. Carter, who had been to the address before, said Strong’s curtains, furniture and dogs were no longer there. Moreover, a man believed to be the landlord told MDOC probation officer Carroll Windham that nobody had been living at the residence.
“The previous time I went there, you could see right next to the window there was a couch,” Carter said. “The house appeared vacant (on June 25).”
Windham said that on another day, he beat on the door and honked his horn multiple times at the address and received no response from Strong. The defendant also hadn’t registered a secondary address.
Strong was therefore served an indictment for his alleged failure to re-register as a sex offender while allegedly not living at that Ellisville address. He was arrested Oct. 1, 2019, in Marion County.
Both witnesses — Windham and Carter — identified the defendant in the courtroom.
Carter testified that Strong knew he needed to re-register.
Strong, however, gave a slightly different account. He told the court that he’d moved the couch to the back yard so that his pregnant dog could lie down on it. He stressed that he was living at the Ellisville address, contrary to Carter’s testimony that the house was vacant.
“When I got out of jail, I did go to the sheriff’s department, but this particular officer (Carter) wasn’t there,” he said. “I had to go back. It was to my knowledge that I had 10 days to do this.”
Furthermore, Strong said that the man Windham spoke to was not a landlord but a neighbor. He also said he was told in Marion County to re-register within 10 days, not three.
“From that point (of registering), he’s to be in compliance,” Buckley said. “Carter found his property vacant. He’s not there. He’s not living there. Nobody is living there, and that is against the sex offender registry law. They don’t know where he is until Oct. 1 (2019), more than 90 days from the time he’s arrested and detained in Marion County.”
The defendant insisted to the court that his crime was one of misunderstanding, not maliciousness. He was arrested at a hospital in Marion County, visiting his COVID-stricken father, he said. Police made contact with and arrested him on a warrant when his car was illegally parked.
The jury deliberated for about 15 minutes before giving a verdict.
“You have been through this process before on the very same charge,” Williamson said. “If you had gone the next morning (after being released) and the person you needed to see wasn’t there, the court would understand and the state would understand. You didn’t go to register the next day, or the next day or the next day.”
Visibly distressed, Strong told the court, “I’m not trying to hurt anybody. I’m not trying to hide from anybody.”
